Volunteers picked up more than 300 pounds of discarded candy wrappers, snack boxes, napkins and other debris during Sunday’s Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful event at the city park.
Among the 30 or so volunteers who showed up, Jazmina Hernandez donned a “Harley Quinn” costume and went to work. Hernandez is from Prince George, Virginia, and was in Cove for a visit with her son, Spc. Isaiah Hernandez. The military son is an M.P. at Fort Hood and suggested his mom get out and see some of the area.
“This has been a great vacation for me,” Jazmina said. “I was able to spend my grandson’s first Halloween with him. Ezra’s only four months old, so he won’t remember the festivities, but grandma sure will.”
Volunteers did their part Sunday in City Park after thousands attended the annual Fall-O-Ween event Saturday.
Some donned orange vests, picked up trash bags, manned trash “grabbers” and went to work. One volunteer found a child’s jacket and another found a sippy cup. Organizers will post found items on their Facebook page Monday.
Standing in the center of the park, one could see groups making their way around walkways, parking lots, playground equipment, shrubs and trees in search of the evidence left behind from an evening of fun.
“We like to get an early start on clean up activities,” Bonita Henderson said. Henderson is Board President of the KCCB and volunteers for many opportunities throughout the city.
“It makes it easier for city crews to get things cleaned up Monday,” said Public Relations Specialist/Executive Director of KCCB Roxanne Flores. “Most of the volunteers arrive early and have these areas ship-shape in just a few hours.”
Members of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club of Killeen teamed up to collect several bags between them, making quick work of the clean up along the fenceline.
“We are thankful to anyone who can help us help our community,” Flores said. “This is a great way to make a difference.”
Regular meetings of the Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Commission are the first Monday of every month at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at 508 S. Second St. Flores invites anyone to come by and get involved.
