Jazmina Hernandez, dressed as Harley Quinn, picks up trash in Copperas Cove City Park Sunday. Hernandez is here from Virginia visiting her son who is stationed at Fort Hood and thought she would lend a hand for a good cause.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

Volunteers picked up more than 300 pounds of discarded candy wrappers, snack boxes, napkins and other debris during Sunday’s Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful event at the city park.

Among the 30 or so volunteers who showed up, Jazmina Hernandez donned a “Harley Quinn” costume and went to work. Hernandez is from Prince George, Virginia, and was in Cove for a visit with her son, Spc. Isaiah Hernandez. The military son is an M.P. at Fort Hood and suggested his mom get out and see some of the area.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

