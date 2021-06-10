A small contingent of volunteers, including members of the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant and their families, washed, dried, folded and sorted 2,430 pounds of clothing on June 3 at Wells Laundromat in Copperas Cove.
The sixth annual Laundry Day was done in partnership with Communities in Schools of Greater Central Texas.
Once a year, members of the Copperas Cove Five Hills Royalty gather clothes, shoes, jackets, sweaters and other items from the lost and found at all Copperas Cove ISD schools, a few Killeen ISD schools and Taylor Creek Elementary School, which is a part of the Lampasas School District.
After the clothes are washed, dried and sorted, CIS coordinators at every campus will look through the items to see what that particular campus is most in need of.
They are able to look through the different boys and girls items and sort by size and choose the items that most needed for that schools clothing pantries.
“I would like to start off by saying Communities In Schools of Greater Central Texas are appreciative and grateful to be partnered with CCISD, the Five Hills Royalty, and Wells Laundry,” said Russell Jenkins, the CIS site coordinator at Fairview-Miss Jewel Elementary School. “Without them and what they do, our jobs would be more difficult. I attend this event and pick up the coats, jackets, hats, and other clothing for a variety of reasons.”
Kenny Wells, owner and founder of the laundromat, has donated many of his washers and dryers for a good cause, including the annual Laundry Day.
“It’s a pleasure for Well’s Laundry to do this for the young ladies and men involved in this, because I believe that it is a character building opportunity for them and it provides coats and other clothing for those in need in our community,” Wells said.
Jenkins said the Laundry Day helps him with an annual event he puts on in the fall.
“Every year, around Halloween, in conjunction with Fairview-Miss Jewell, I do a winter coat give away. At this event, I provide a selection of coats jackets, hats, and gloves,” Jenkins said. “I also provide these items to eliminate distraction of being cold in the classroom, which helps with the academics and behaviors of our students. Some days start off nice and warm but end up freezing cold, and students are not prepared. With these coats, I can help keep them safe from the elements. These are a few of the reasons for collecting the coats every year.”
Some of the members of the pageant offered their thoughts on helping with the event.
“It is fun, and it is a good thing to be able to help wash and dry these clothes, said Little Miss Five Hills Braelyn Liles. “My favorite part is drying.”
Teen Miss Five Hills Angelica Torres said, “It feels good to know that I get to help the community again with this cause, because it gives back to the community with these clothes that will help a kid who needs clothes.”
Wells Laundromat opened in 2003 and houses 102 washers and 84 dryers.
