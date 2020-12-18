Nearly four months to the day after submitting her application for Copperas Cove City Council Place 6, Vonya Hart found out she had officially been elected to the seat.
A race that began with four candidates was narrowed down to two on Nov. 3.
In a Dec. 8 runoff for the seat against Theresa “Terri” Deans, Hart prevailed with 602 votes (57.6%) to Deans’ 444 (42.4%). The council canvassed the results Tuesday evening.
Since Aug. 17, when she filed her application, Hart has attended city council meetings in person to become familiar with the process, should she win.
“I wanted to see it in action, because the only thing I’d been watching was videos,” Hart said Tuesday.
After each council meeting, recordings are uploaded onto the city’s website and the city’s YouTube channel.
“Ever since I put my papers in, I said, ‘Let me go,’” Hart said.
Part of her research has been going through videos and documents of past council meetings.
“So, it’s a little bit of everything just to prepare me for this,” she said.
The 50-year-old Hart is a newcomer to local government, with this being her first attempt at being elected to public office.
She has, however, served on various boards and committees in the past, including the Boys and Girls Club of Copperas Cove and the Copperas Cove Education Foundation.
Following the immediate excitement of hearing the unofficial runoff results Dec. 8, Hart said reality is beginning to sink in.
“I’m actually finding myself more in the element of being on the council,” Hart said. “And that’s what happened in a week.
“I think after the excitement from last Tuesday evening until this point, it’s been the excitement. Then, you’re in a different space of that excitement, and then, you cool off a little bit. Then, you’re tired and then, you sleep, and then, you recoup, and then, it’s like a brand new day.”
Now, Hart said it is about moving ahead, something she said she is looking forward to.
“I’m looking forward to the next three years with making decisions and being part of the process of making decisions that are going to be crucial with bringing community cohesiveness (and) growth,” she said. “And, that’s going to be beneficial to our community.”
Since she has been observing council meetings for a while, Hart said she is ready to jump in.
“If something needs my voice, then I’m going to speak up,” Hart said of her first meeting, which will be Jan. 5 after she is sworn in.
She also knows there will be times to sit back and absorb the information being presented.
“If there’s something I’m unknowledgeable about, I’m not going to speak, but it’s something I can mark down and be like, ‘Hey, let me gain knowledge so I can be able to speak on it,’” Hart said.
Hart has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in counseling.
Currently, she is a licensed professional counselor and is employed as a Military Family Life Counselor.
