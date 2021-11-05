Copperas Cove appears destined for a new animal shelter after unofficial election results from Coryell and Lampasas counties indicated that around 56% of voters were “for” the corresponding $4.075 million bond.
Deputy Police Chief Brian Wyers said via email that he is “excited” and “relieved.”
“It has been a long road and I look forward to seeing the project through,” Wyers said Tuesday evening.
Wyers had been assigned to present the project to the city council and coordinate meetings with architects to come up with a preliminary design since 2016.
Of the $4.075 million, the construction is estimated to cost around $3.8 million. The remainder of the bond amount is expected to be used to purchase more land.
The new shelter is expected to be constructed in the vicinity of Fire Station No. 2, 2401 Farm-to-Market 1113.
“I have already been contacted by citizens and staff who were just as happy to see proposition N pass last night. I look forward to taking the next steps in order to make this new animal shelter a reality,” Wyers said. “I am very thankful for the support of the city council and above all, the citizens of Copperas Cove.”
With the passage of the bond, the city’s debt service tax rate is expected to increase by 1.7 cents per $100, meaning homeowners can expect to pay around $13.60 annually (or around $1.13 per month) more per $100,000 valuation.
Prior to results coming in, City Manager Ryan Haverlah explained the next step in the process.
“If it gets approved, then we would begin working with our financial advisor to begin issuing that debt,” Haverlah said. “Once we issue that debt, then we can begin designing the facility.”
As presented by Wyers at previous meetings this year, the new facility could be around 11,800 square feet. It would also increase animal capacity.
The current shelter is at 1601 N. First St. in Copperas Cove. It currently has space for 46 dogs and 12 cats. The new facility would increase capacity to 66 dogs and 40 cats.
Wyers had told the council at previous meetings that the condition of the current shelter is dire, and he likened temporary fixes to putting a Band-Aid on the problem.
Haverlah elaborated a little bit between the workshop and regular meetings Tuesday evening.
“We’ve received inspections from the state, and we’re deficient in certain areas, and so we’ve got to fix those,” Haverlah said.
Charter amendments
- Twelve out of 13 city charter amendments passed. Results are below:
- Proposition A, which revises eligibility requirements for mayor and council members, passed by 82.5% to 17.5%.
- Proposition B, which increases council member and mayor pay by $25 per meeting, failed by 57.1% to 42.9%.
- Proposition C, which clarifies requirements for a forfeiture of office hearing, passed by 86.5% to 13.5%.
- Proposition D, which deletes unnecessary sections of the charter, passed by 82.1% to 17.9%.
- Proposition E, which amends language to ensure compliance with state law, passed by 85.7% to 14.3%.
- Proposition F, which changes registration requirements to sign an initiative or referendum, passed by 70.6% to 29.4%.
- Proposition G, which corrects typographical errors within the charter, passed by 79% to 21%.
- Proposition H, which allows the city council to approve the absence of the city manager at a meeting, passed by 67.4% to 32.6%.
- Proposition I, which revises review of the Capital Improvement Plan to annually, passed by 87.4% to 12.6%.
- Proposition J, which revises review of the Capital Outlay Plan to annually, passed by 86.6% to 13.4%.
- Proposition K, which requires preparation and submission of a personnel plan annually, passed by 87% to 13%.
- Proposition L, which requires the director of budget to countersign all checks, passed by 92.8% to 7.2%.
- Proposition M, which requires compliance with the state law’s conflicts of interest prohibitions, passed by 93.5% to 6.5%.
