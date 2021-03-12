When Copperas Cove High School senior and football player Thomas Holman Jr. was considering which college to sign with, he said it was a conversation with the coach and players of the school he ultimately chose — Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, Oklahoma — that helped him make his decision.
“I met the coach — talked to him — he seemed like he was bought in,” Holman said. “I talked to players — seemed like they were bought in — so we’re a good mix.”
Tyler Fenwick was hired as head coach of the Savage Storm on Jan. 11, 2019, according to his bio on the team’s website.
Holman said he may be able to compete for early playing time when he gets to campus.
“I’ve been talking to the D-Line coach — the head coach — because they love me for my size and, of course, my playing ability,” Holman said. “They just told me, ‘Go out there and compete’ — see what I can do.”
Holman credits his father and older brother with helping him get motivated to work as hard as he did to earn a chance to compete as a starter on a Division II football program.
Holman signed his letter of intent on Feb. 3 along with six other peers.
Originally wanting to play another sport, a middle school coach at S.C. Lee Junior High School convinced Holman to try football, and he has stuck with it ever since.
“I just wanted to play straight basketball,” Holman said.
Holman does play basketball now, but strictly recreationally.
He is also a really good powerlifter, according to Bulldawg football coach Jason Hammett.
“He’s lifting in the Regional (Powerlifting) Meet on Saturday, so he has a chance to go to State,” Hammett said.
Holman is a three-year letterman and a two-year starter on the defensive line for the Bulldawgs.
“Obviously, his strength is one of the things that has helped him to be able to grow as a player and get better and better,” Hammett said. “You know, he’s the guy the college guys look at and say, ‘This guy’s got some size, and he’s got a lot of potential.’”
Hammett said that as a coach, it’s a joy to see an athlete sign to compete in college, because it is the next step in maturity for them.
While at Southeastern Oklahoma State, Holman will study health science to pursue his passion of being a physical therapist.
All athletes from Cove who signed Feb. 3 were:
- Elle Fox, golf — Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi
- Breonna Reese, cross country/track — Abilene Christian University in Abilene
- Madison Seibel, soccer — Sterling College in Sterling, Kansas
- Alina Salazar, softball — Mississippi Valley State in Itta Bena, Mississippi
- Brooke Schmidt, softball — Hill College in Hillsboro
- Jeremy Carter, football — University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton
- Thomas Holman, football — Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, Oklahoma
