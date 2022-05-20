If you have read any of my columns in the past, you will have been able to surmise that I am an avid sports fan. I have written about my passion for watching sports, listening to sports, playing sports games, reading about sports, etc. Working for the newspaper, I also love to cover sports. Now that high school athletics are finished, I have a few months off before football starts back up in August.
Behind the scenes of a high school athletic season, college scouts and coaches speak to the athletes, and at times, they are rewarded with scholarship offers.
Recently, I got to cover one of these student-athlete signing events, when the athlete signs his/her letter of intent to play at a particular university. At one in particular, one athlete committed to playing basketball at Dallas College on its Richland campus.
The athlete wore a shirt that had a rather eye-catching logo of a duck with the name “Thunderducks” emblazoned underneath the logo. Being an avid fan of sports who has seen some teams with rather unique names, I can say that is the first time I’ve ever seen a team named the “Thunderducks.”
This got me thinking... what’s in a name?
According to the school’s website, the first Thunderduck was spotted in 1972 in what is now known as lower Lake Thunderduck. It wasn’t recognized as a Thunderduck until 1974 when the duck’s thunder species was first discovered, according to the school’s website. The official mascot of the school is named R. Mobius Thunderduck (or “Moby Duck”).
As the Killeen area is a melting pot of people from all over the country, chances are people who are fans of sports are either fans of, or know someone who is, of teams such as the Hartford Yard Goats, the Montgomery Biscuits, the Webster Gorloks, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Akron Rubberducks or the Presbyterian College Blue Hose.
Some of the teams mentioned above are minor league baseball teams, while others are colleges.
Being from the state of Iowa, I am fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones. I know, before I get questions about that, yes, it’s possible... even though they play each other every year.
While these may not sound like completely unique names, let’s consider that there is technically no such thing as a “hawkeye,” and the Cyclones’ mascot is a cardinal. A lot of people get hung up on why the Cyclones’ mascot is a bird when the name is a natural weather phenomenon.
Well, the name dates back to 1895 when the school was named the Iowa Agricultural College. In 1895, the state was struck by an unusually high number of cyclones (now known as tornadoes). That year, the football team went to Illinois to play Northwestern and won by a score of 45-0. The Chicago Tribune headline after the game said “Struck by a Cyclone: It Comes from Iowa and Devastates Evanston Town.” The opening line of the story read, “Northwestern might as well have tried to play football with an Iowa cyclone as with the Iowa team it met yesterday.”
The school selected a cardinal as its mascot since a “cyclone” is hard to depict, and the mascot, Cy, was introduced in 1954.
Now to the Hawkeyes.
As I established earlier, there is no such thing as a “hawkeye.” The name refers to a character in James Fenimore Cooper’s 1826 classic novel “The Last of the Mohicans.” Hawkeye was the name of a prominent character in the book. In the 1840s, Judge David Rorer and James G. Edwards pushed to popularize the name after Edwards, a newspaper editor, moved his publication to Burlington, Iowa, and called it the “Burlington Hawkeye.”
Not long after, territorial leaders approved, and now the state of Iowa is known as “The Hawkeye State.”
Fittingly, of course, the school’s mascot is a hawk named Herky, who was introduced to the school in 1948.
No matter what team you’re a fan of, it’s likely there is a neat story with why it is named the way it is or has the mascot it does. You might be surprised by what you find out.
