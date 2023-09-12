Covering events for the paper, such as the Central Texas State Fair, has its perks. Why, who can resist the allure of something freshly fried and greasy?
After speaking with some folks and getting all the content I needed for my story last weekend, I parused the food trailers — though not for long — and indulged in the obligatory fair classics: a footlong corn dog and a funnel cake.
I’m sure we all have go-tos at the fair, but for me, that is it. Oh, and throw in one of those fresh-squeezed lemonades and I’m smacking my lips.
Being from Iowa, where they take the state fair seriously, there are some interesting food items that look like they are amazing.
Now, don’t get me wrong, I haven’t been to the Iowa State Fair, but as I view people’s photos on Facebook, I can’t help but remember all of the food trailers along the main road through the fairgrounds and all of the other food stands throughout the area.
Just prior to writing this, I looked up some of the unique items for sale at the Iowa State Fair — which I’m sure is probably available at many state fairs — and I want to highlight a few of them that sound like must tries.
Ohhhhhhhh, man.... Now that sounds pretty delicious.
I mean, I love pork chops. If you ask me what an ideal dish would be, it would be pork chop — not ruined with fruit chutneys — and corn on the cob.
OK, I’m an Iowa boy. If that doesn’t scream Iowa boy, I don’t know what does.
But pork chop on a stick? Come on. You mean I can eat a pork chop while I walk around? I’m all for it.
Now this I can vouch for. These puppies are the bomb.
These things come by the cup or the bucket (yes, the bucket). And when they come out, they are piping hot and nice and soft.
These chocolate chip cookies are worth the wait, and if you can find something similar at a fair around here, you are in for a treat. Just make sure you also order a cup of milk to go along with it.
OK, I know this sounds like something straight out of Copperas Cove, but let me tell you, this is an Iowa Staple.
This thing is a dill pickle spear, smothered in cream cheese and wrapped with ham or pastrami and then deep fried.
I’ve never had the fried version of this, but you will find the pickle wrap as a finger-food at nearly any party or gathering in the state.
It’s like savory ice cream.
A bowl of mashed potatoes, loades with lots of roast beef and gravy and a sprinkling of shredded cheese.
It looks like ice cream but tastes like Heaven.
Then, there are the new items that sound absolutely delicious, such as:
This is a smoked-bacon wrapped jalapeno stuffed with pulled pork, sweet corn, cream cheese, and ranch seasoning, then glazed with BBQ sauce and ranch.
This sounds like a jacked up jalapeno popper.
Deep-Fried Bacon Brisket Mac-N-Cheese Grilled Cheese
As a fan of grilled cheese sandwiches, this looks pretty amazing.
It is bacon brisket macaroni and cheese in between two layers of American cheese and bacon cheddar bread. Then, it’s deep-fried (because, what isn’t?) and served with a raspberry chipotle barbecue sauce.
I’m sure by now, your stomach is either growling or it’s hurting thinking about this.
Either way, what is your go-to fair fare?
