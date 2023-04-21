Isn’t it funny how a simple phrase someone says can trigger the thought of something else? This happened to me recently in the office: Wednesday as a matter of fact.
I was talking with one of my coworkers, and he had to go out for an assignment. As he was walking out the door, he simply said, “I’ll be back.”
Naturally, I don’t know how many people immediately thought of “The Terminator,” but I did.
I will probably alienate some of my readers by saying this, but I haven’t actually watched any of the “Terminator” movies. That said, I know the quote “I’ll be back” is so ingrained in culture that I know it was uttered by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1984 thriller.
It also got me thinking about why movie quotes are so memorable.
The answer is not black and white, however.
Screenwriter William Goldman told CNN in 2014 that he did not have a definitive answer as to why some quotes become part of national vernacular. From a writer’s standpoint, he said it is not something that can be planned.
Going into filming, writers, directors, and producers may not know who the power players of the film will be. Perhaps one of the actors or actresses likes or doesn’t like a particular line.
He said sometimes it boils down to how the line is delivered and if the director captured the moment.
Some of my favorite quotes are “If you build it, he will come,” from “Field of Dreams;” “Houston, we have a problem,” from “Apollo 13;” “I see dead people,” from “The Sixth Sense;” and “You go, we go,” from “Backdraft.”
What makes these lines memorable for me? Honestly, I think it has to do with how the scenes are produced and the context in which they’re said in the movie’s plot.
As I think about all of these quotes, I think of how they always seem to give me goosebumps. Part of that, I think, is the soundtrack that is spliced into the film as the line is delivered.
“Field of Dreams” has one of my all-time favorite soundtracks, as does “Backdraft.” At the particular moments in the scripts when both are delivered — one toward the beginning of the movie (“Field of Dreams”) and one toward the end (“Backdraft”) — it evokes a sense of intensity.
In “Field of Dreams,” Ray Kinsella (played by Kevin Costner) is trying to figure out why he is hearing voices in his cornfield. In “Backdraft,” Stephen McCaffrey (played by Kurt Russell) is trying to save John “Axe” Adcox (played by Scott Glenn) as they dangle from a broken catwalk in a burning plant after Stephen confronts Axe during the climax of the movie.
In “The Sixth Sense,” the movie is just so chilling, that you ignore the fact that the plot twist at the end is being foreshadowed with the exchange between Cole Sear (played by a young Haley Joel Osment) and Dr. Malcolm Crowe (played by Bruce Willis).
I will say, however, that some memorable quotes for me are not only from dramatic movies like the ones I listed above. In fact, some other lines I’ll never forget come from comedic sports movies.
I can still quote several lines from “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby,” and when I was a kid, I used to watch “The Waterboy” and “Angels in the Outfield” so often I could literally recite the movies line-by-line as I watched them.
I know... that’s probably a little overkill, but I mean, am I off in left field alone? I think not. I’m sure most reading this have a movie they remember watching often enough they could do nearly the same at one point.
All of this talk about movies makes me want to bust out the ol’ DVD jacket I have and pop one in.
I don’t know what sparks a movie quote memory or what are the most memorable lines for you, my readers, but I do know this: If you like my columns, rest assured ... “I’ll be back.”
