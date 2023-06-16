Being in the media, I know how a simple word or phrase can spread like wildfire if used. Journalists and columnists coin terms, phrases and suffixes and others follow suit.
Some of them, even for me in the media, are downright cringeworthy or way overused. One of the more recent ones I can remember is when sports journalists referred to Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James as the “Big Three” for the Miami Heat in the NBA.
What I didn’t know until today is that the phrase “Big Three” has been used to describe other dominant — or prominent — trios in sports as well as other industries.
But this is nowhere near what I would consider the most commonly-used word synonomous with something. That would be the suffix “-gate.”
The other day, I was toward the end of an audio book about Brett Favre, the gunslinging, risk-taking quarterback, primarily known for his time with the NFL’s Green Bay Packers. Well, toward the end of his career — as some may remember — he led the Minnesota Vikings to the cusp of the Super Bowl, which they haven’t been to since 1977.
Ultimately, they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship game, but the Saints’ victory was marred with controversy as an investigation alleged some of the team’s players received monetary compensation for injuring opposing star players, a scandal coined “Bountygate.”
This is not the first time I had heard the suffix “-gate” used to describe a sports scandal, with two others being “Spygate” and “Deflategate.” The former referred to allegations that the New England Patriots filmed an opposing team’s signals during a game in 2007, and the latter referred to allegations that the Patriots used underinflated balls in a playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts in 2015.
It made me wonder why journalists use the suffix “-gate” when referring to scandals. I knew the suffix derived from the infamous Watergate scandal that ultimately led to President Richard Nixon’s resignation.
It is reported that New York Times columnist and former Nixon speechwriter, William Safire, coined the used of the suffix to indicate a scandal. In an article posted to theconversation.com, Safire did this to indicate scandals in the Democratic Party to show it could be just as corrupt the Republican Party.
It makes me wonder, however, suppose Watergate had been named something else, like Watershoe, would the above scandals have been referred to as “Spyshoe” or “Deflateshoe” or “Bountyshoe”?
I suppose to borrow a quote from the famous Tootsie Pops commercial, “The world may never know.”
Besides the ones I had heard of, I decided to look up how many such “-gate”s there have been.
What I discovered is that the suffix has been used for over 200 other scandals. Wowzers!
A few of them stood out to me, such as:
Slapgate: The incident where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and shouted profanities at him for Chris Rock making jokes about Smith’s wife during the 94th Academy Awards in 2022.
FredoGate: The incident where journalist Chirs Cuomo lashed out in 2019 at a heckler for calling him “Fredo,” allegedly in reference to a fictional character from “The Godfather” named Fredo Corleone. The character is said to have been generally associated with emotional weakness and lack of intelligence.
Beachgate: The incident where New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was seen with his family at a state-owned beach house during a statewide government shutdown that closed such beaches to the public.
Fajitagate: The incident where the police chief of San Francisco retired and his successor was fired stemming from a 2002 incident where three off-duty police officers assaulted two civilians over a bag of fajitas they mistook as drugs.
Pizzagate: The incident in 2004 when Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson was assaulted with a slice of pizza that Aresenal player Cesc Fabregas later admitted to throwing. Pizzagate is the name of another theory involving the U.S. Democratic Party.
If you have the time, look all of the “-gate” scandals up and see for yourself. Maybe at some point, the Herald will coin a new “-gate.” Who knows?
