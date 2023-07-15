Things got a little wild at the Copperas Cove Public Library last week.

Several children visited with the wild guests during the Wild Things Zoofari Animal Show last Thursday. The guests included a boa constrictor, fennec fox, kangaroo, kinkajou, spider monkey and a toucan. These beautiful creatures from all over the world brought many smiles to the faces of kids and their families who attended the program.

