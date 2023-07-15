Things got a little wild at the Copperas Cove Public Library last week.
Several children visited with the wild guests during the Wild Things Zoofari Animal Show last Thursday. The guests included a boa constrictor, fennec fox, kangaroo, kinkajou, spider monkey and a toucan. These beautiful creatures from all over the world brought many smiles to the faces of kids and their families who attended the program.
The Zoofari has been coming to the library for years as a part of the Cove Library’s annual Summer Reading Program, which takes place in June and July each summer. The show was the fourth of the summer, and it was a great chance for local residents to get up close and learn about the exotic animals.
Wild Things Zoofari presenter Courtney Pineda introduced the animals — all with a different look, personality and behavior — during the show.
“We love coming to this library and the opportunity to educate and entertain local residents,” Pineda said between shows.
The first animal Pineda brought out was a spider monkey. The spider monkey can be found in the tropical forests of Central and South America, southern Mexico and Brazil.
The second animal was a Fennec fox named Phoenix; he is native to the deserts of northern Africa as well as the Saharan Desert in Africa.
“My favorite animal was the fox,” said Vallie Owens, who brought her daughter, Maisie, to the show. “We try to come to as many summer reading shows as we can; we love them all.”
As the show continued, there were a few more guests that were introduced to the crowd. The other animals included a boa constrictor, which is native to tropical South America; A red kangaroo, which is found in Australia; and a kinkajou, which can be found in Mexico as well as Central and South America.
Finally, one bird was presented during the show a beautiful black and yellow toucan with a green and reddish orange beak. The toucan can be found in the tropical forests of Central and South America. While the toucan was in front of the crowd it decided to fly across the room, and in fact was able to fly and land under one of the chairs with the crowd huddled around.
Though it was a little difficult, Pineda was able to pick the bird up off the ground and continue the show.
The kids and their families really enjoyed seeing all of these amazing animals and bird.
At the end of the show, Pineda asked the crowd to vote on the animal they would like to pet, and by a show of hands, it was unanimous that everyone wanted the opportunity to pet the red Kangaroo, and everybody got a chance to get up close and pet the young marsupial.
Karina Beleon brought her three kids to Wild Things Zoofari show and the kids said that they loved all of the animals.
The Copperas Cove Public Library is hosting “Tiny Tails to You” — an educational, hands-on animal show — that will be the final summer reading program show for this year. It will be at 2, 4 and 6 p.m. Thursday.
Also, the library will be hosting an adult summer reading night on Friday, July 14, from 6-8 p.m. The night’s theme is a dessert social and author night. The library is encouraging attendees to bring a dessert to share.
Several local authors are expected to participate as well as Elizabeth Moon, a nationally-known science fiction author.
