Interested residents can join Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Saturday morning to help plant wildflowers.
The event, which coincides with “Make a Difference Day,” will be from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from city spokesman Kevin Keller.
Residents who attend are asked to meet at the Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Ave. B, to make seed balls. These will be planted at various locations along West Avenue B.
KCCB will supply all necessary tools. Attendees are encouraged to wear bright colored clothing for their safety.
Anyone with questions can contact Roxanne Flores-Achmad, KCCB executive director, at kccb@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221, extension 6704, or Kevin Keller, public relations director, at kkeller@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221, extension 6243.
