“Blast Off with a Healthy School Lunch” was the theme of National School Lunch Week, and Copperas Cove ISD students were fired up to eat at school and win an interview with an astronaut.
The Copperas Cove ISD Child Nutrition Department collaborated with the U.S. Space Force to reward the class that had the highest percentage increase in number of students eating lunch at school during National School Lunch Week, said department director, Melissa Bryan.
“When the Texas Department of Agriculture announced the theme ‘Blast off with a Healthy School Lunch,’ I got the idea to reach out to the newest military branch, the U.S. Space Force,” Bryan said. “Chief Master Sergeant Roger Towberman, Senior Enlisted Advisor of the United States Space Force, recorded the promotional video that kicked off the campaign.
“Then, each day of National School Lunch Week, a different service member from U.S. Space Force recorded customized videos focused on our exact menu and recorded just for CCISD,” he said
Towberman handled the coordination with the school district and said the project was important to U.S. Space Command.
“Eating a healthy lunch is important to my crew just as it is to your crew,” Towberman told students across the district.
The class with the highest increase in school lunch participation earned a 30-minute live Zoom interview with NASA astronaut Col. Tyler N. Hague.
Students in Williams/Ledger Elementary School Teacher Carlos Armas’ class jumped their participation by 32.95% and enjoyed a question and answer period with Hague on lap tops spread across desks throughout the classroom.
“The students filled the entire 30 minutes with wonderfully thought out questions to ask the astronaut,” Bryan said. “Questions ranged from how to do you sleep in space to what type of foods do you eat in space.
“Not only did the kids learn things, but we adults who were present learned as well. Several kids even expressed an interest in working towards a career as an astronaut.”
Following the Zoom call, students created a picture frame for the astronaut and U.S. Space Force, enjoyed a selfie station with a moon spaceship, and ate chocolate Moon Pies.
“I know that this is something that some of these students will look back on and remember for the rest of their lives,” Bryan said. “I was thankful that U.S. Space Force and the CCISD Child Nutrition Department could be a part of making this happen for the students at CCISD. The sky is the limit.”
