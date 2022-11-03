Community Spotlight.jpg

Doreen Vasseur

 Courtesy Photo

You have to listen closely when Williams/Ledger Elementary Parent Community Outreach Coordinator Doreen Vasseur is in a conversation with you. Her enthusiasm for the school’s students and staff causes the rate at which she speaks to increase. She is a visionary and always coming up with new ways to serve both staff and families. Her thick Massachusetts accent does not sound out the letter “r” as she is sharing ways that she can be of assistance. Amid the enthusiasm, there is no mistaking Vasseur’s kind and generous heart.

“Doreen is the most loving, friendly, understanding, empathetic person on campus,” Principal Tracie Phillips said. “She does everything she is asked to do and never complains. Doreen has a way of making everyone, including teachers, parents, staff, and students feel important.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.