You have to listen closely when Williams/Ledger Elementary Parent Community Outreach Coordinator Doreen Vasseur is in a conversation with you. Her enthusiasm for the school’s students and staff causes the rate at which she speaks to increase. She is a visionary and always coming up with new ways to serve both staff and families. Her thick Massachusetts accent does not sound out the letter “r” as she is sharing ways that she can be of assistance. Amid the enthusiasm, there is no mistaking Vasseur’s kind and generous heart.
“Doreen is the most loving, friendly, understanding, empathetic person on campus,” Principal Tracie Phillips said. “She does everything she is asked to do and never complains. Doreen has a way of making everyone, including teachers, parents, staff, and students feel important.”
This is Vasseur’s second time to work in Copperas Cove ISD. She previously worked at Hettie Halstead Elementary as a paraprofessional for many years. Seeing a need to support students after school, she accepted a position with the YMCA offering a variety of programs to keep kids’ minds and hands busy. She also serves as the youth director at Grace United Methodist Church where every student is welcomed.
“Doreen never sits and constantly seeks out anything that needs to be done. She has an amazing work ethic, and everyone knows they can rely on her for whatever they need,” Phillips said.
It was not long before Vasseur returned to CCISD but in a different school and in a different role. As the parent community outreach coordinator, Vasseur is responsible for multiple tasks including providing training for parents, assisting parents in any way need for their students, ensuring students’ non-academic needs are met through Communities in Schools, gathering ad sharing the good news of her campus through photos and stories, and the list goes on.
“Doreen is a very positive person. Every person on this campus feels validated after a conversation, a smile or even if she has to discipline a student,” Phillips said. “She is just an all-around great person who goes above and beyond every single day. She is friendly and loving and a ray of sunshine. Her laugh is contagious.”
Vasseur was named the 2022 Williams/Ledger Elementary Paraprofessional of the Year.
