As the summer season approaches, Williams/Ledger Elementary students learned timely lessons to stay safe on Texas’ many waterways.

“As educators, our number one job is to keep students safe and this is just another way we can ensure their safety even when they are not with us,” librarian Savannah Taylor said. “Having a lesson timed as we head into summer was intentional to maximize the relevance for our youngest students. We did, however, talk about geography aspects and what to look for in nature that gives clues to an unsafe environment, which does align with our (Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills) standards.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.