As the summer season approaches, Williams/Ledger Elementary students learned timely lessons to stay safe on Texas’ many waterways.
“As educators, our number one job is to keep students safe and this is just another way we can ensure their safety even when they are not with us,” librarian Savannah Taylor said. “Having a lesson timed as we head into summer was intentional to maximize the relevance for our youngest students. We did, however, talk about geography aspects and what to look for in nature that gives clues to an unsafe environment, which does align with our (Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills) standards.”
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers worked with students in grades kindergarten through second grade to teach them several safety techniques when in the water. Students learned how to keep themselves safe and help others who may be in trouble with the chant of “Reach, Throw, Don’t Go,” which involves using a long object to pull a struggling swimmer to safety.
“I learned I can keep myself safe by wearing my life jacket, watching for others who may be in trouble, and making sure everyone is okay,” second grader Adelynn Jones said. “I also learned to listen to adults because they can keep you safe from drowning and to use pool noodles, paddles. life jackets, and even an ice chest if someone else is drowning. I can throw it to them.”
Students received information bags with various resources including activity books that included lessons on how to follow a captain’s commands on a boat, how water is turned into electricity through a hydroelectric dam and more. The Army Corps of Engineers also incorporated geography lessons into its presentation. Students competed in a timed contest to see how quickly and correctly they could put on their life jackets.
“We learned that when someone is drowning, we should throw something out to them and not go so they do not push you down under the water when trying to get their head up out of the water,” first grader Alice Frazier said.
In Texas, 191,000 miles of waterways exist including 3,700 named streams and 15 major rivers that all drain towards the Mississippi River, the Texas Gulf Coast, or the Rio Grande River.
“Water safety is so important for our students especially right before the spring and summer months when they see water for the first time this year,” Taylor said. “Our students were engaged, active and recalling information in a fun and hands-on way. Their smiles and laughter were wonderful to hear and see as they learned how to keep themselves safe around water and during water activities.”
