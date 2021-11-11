Sunny skies and a perfect temperature were the backdrop for the third annual Williams/Ledger Elementary School Car show.
The car show, which happened last Saturday, featured an array of vintage and newer cars like the Ford Mustang and the Cadillac Coupe de Ville. Vendors were on hand to sell food, arts/crafts and other items. There was music, and a raffle was held. The event raises $1,000 dollars for the United Way.
Terri Jernigan has been the Williams/Ledger Elementary School’s representative for the United Way for the past 20-plus years.
“We have held this car show for the past three years and we do it to help raise money for the United Way. It is one of our fun ways of raising money for our part of the United Way donation,” Jernigan said. “We also hold a costume ball each year as well.”
Jernigan’s main job at Williams/Ledger is a physical education teacher.
Temo Vasquez is from Leander and he brought his 1965 Ford Mustang to the car show. He purchased the car back in 2018. He is only the third owner since the car was made back in 1965.
“I love this car, and I am glad to have participated in the event,” Vasquez said.
Vasquez said that he found this car on Facebook Marketplace and the previous owner lived in Austin. The car was made in California, and was sold; the second owner relocated to Texas with the car, and was then sold to Vasquez.
Ted Taylor and his son, Trenton, brought their jasper green 1974 Cadillac Coupe de Ville to the car show.
“I have owned this car for nine years. I bought the from a friend of my grandparents,” Taylor said, adding that he gets “smiles per gallon” with the car.
Taylor also owns two 1978 Camaros. The main reason that Taylor wanted to participate in car show was because his wife teaches second grade at the school and wanted to support the fundraiser for the United Way.
Terry Sullivan brought his red 1995 SVT Cobra Mustang to the car show. He has owned the car for about 13 years.
“I have owned other cars but this one I have put some money into. I found this car at Budget Used Cars in Killeen,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan had met Taylor, the owner of the Coupe de Ville, several years back at a car show in Washington state.
The first place winners in the following categories were:
- Kid’s 4-Wheel Category, Liam McMullen
- Kid’s 2-Wheel Category, Sheyenne Defriese
- Motorcycle Category, Andrew Branson
- Mopar Category, Terry Russell
- Ford Category, Dustin Williams
- Muscle Category, Sully
- Custom Category, Dustin Williams
- Classic Car Category, Ted and Savannah Taylor
- 4x4 Category, Shawn Jerdon
- Soccer Mom Category, Megan Kent
- Principal Award. Terry Russell
- Best of Show Male, Dustin Williams
- Best of Show Female, Kayla Wirick
- Kids Choice, Shawn Jerdon
