Williams/Ledger Elementary third grader Noah Spitzer loves to read. In fact, he wants all children to develop a love a reading and made sure this Christmas that they had a book in-hand to enjoy.

Spitzer is the reigning Little Mister Five Hills. His platform of service during his reign is Read, Lead, Succeed. In partnership with Copperas Cove H-E-B, Plus, Spitzer received 150 holiday books to hand out to children at the Copperas Cove Boys & Girls Club just in time for Christmas.

