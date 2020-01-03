Junior Mister Five Hills Jackson Gibbs reaches for food items to place in students’ backpacks for the holiday break. Gibbs hosted the 2 nd Annual Lil’ Dawg and Lil’ Lady Dawg Homecoming Dance as his community service project to raise funds to start the program.
Junior Mister Five Hills Jackson Gibbs sorts food and hands it to Williams/Ledger Elementary Student Council members to provide meals to students through the Weekend Backpack Program that he started at his school.
Junior Mister Five Hills Jackson Gibbs reaches for food items to place in students’ backpacks for the holiday break. Gibbs hosted the 2 nd Annual Lil’ Dawg and Lil’ Lady Dawg Homecoming Dance as his community service project to raise funds to start the program.
courtesy/CCISD
Junior Mister Five Hills Jackson Gibbs sorts food and hands it to Williams/Ledger Elementary Student Council members to provide meals to students through the Weekend Backpack Program that he started at his school.
courtesy/CCISD
Junior Mister Five Hills Jackson Gibbs and Williams/Ledger Elementary Student Council members work to pack bags with meals so students do not go hungry over the holiday break.
COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove Elementary students facing the threat of hunger are able to qualify for free and reduced cost meals as a result of a partnership between CCISD, Texas Department of Agriculture and the U. S. Department of Agriculture. But, what happens over the holiday breaks and on weekends when students are not at school and able to receive meals? First grader Jackson Gibbs came up with a solution at his school, Williams/Ledger Elementary.
Gibbs, the reigning Junior Mister Five Hills, selected combatting student hunger as his platform of service during his yearlong reign. In early September, he hosted the 2nd Annual Lil’ Dawg and Lil’ Lady Dawg Homecoming Dance with all proceeds being used to create a weekend backpack program at his school. By the end of October, the program began serving students through Communities in Schools that vetted the students based on income. Parents received permission slips from campus CIS representative Starelette Williams to opt into the program.
