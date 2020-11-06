As results began pouring in Tuesday evening, Julie Oliver appeared to have a significant lead over incumbent Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, in the race to represent U.S. House District 25.
When the smoke cleared, however, Williams was declared the winner, securing his fifth term by a wider margin than he had defeated Oliver in 2018.
“I’m very honored to have been trusted once again to serve as the voice for the 25th District of Texas,” Williams said via email Thursday. “I’m proud to fight for the moms, dads, students, veterans, small business owners, and hundreds of thousands of others in TX-25 who make our nation great.
“I will always protect our conservative values that allow our Texan families the freedom to chase their own American Dream, and I look forward to getting back to Washington, D.C. to continue the fight for freedom.”
Although, as of press time, four precincts from Tarrant County were outstanding, Williams had a lead with a margin of 56% to 42%.
District 25 covers Bosque, Coryell, Hamilton, Hill, Johnson, Lampasas, and Somervell counties, as well as parts of Bell, Erath, Hays, Tarrant, and Travis counties.
According to data from the Secretary of State website, Williams had won all counties, except the four precincts in Bell County and the 63 precincts in Travis County.
Tarrant County was still undecided, although in the one precinct of five that had reported, Oliver had more votes.
“Texans sent a resounding message to Democrats that they reject the big government, higher taxes, socialist agenda of the liberal left,” Williams said. “The 25th District wants lower taxes, less regulations and for the government to stay out of their lives; that’s exactly what our message is all about.”
Williams issued a statement Tuesday evening after the race was called in his favor.
“... I pledge to spend this next term continuing the fight for lower taxes, defending our law enforcement, taking care of our military and veterans and protecting the unborn,” he said at the end of the statement.
Oliver sent a statement after she said the Associated Press had called the race..
Williams first won the District 25 seat in 2012, when he defeated Democrat Elaine Henderson and Libertarian Betsy Dewey.
He owns an auto dealership near Fort Worth and has focused his campaign on helping “Main Street America” and small businesses.
Now that he has secured his fifth term, Williams laid out what will be his main focus in the next session of Congress.
“First, we need to ensure our small businesses have greater targeted relief so they can rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic and once again drive our economy,” Williams said. “We need to make tax cuts permanent so families and businesses can plan for their futures with certainty and are able to keep more of their hard-earned money.
“It is also vital that our law enforcement officers are fully funded so they can protect our communities, and I will fight to make sure they have the resources to do so.”
