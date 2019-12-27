COPPERAS COVE — Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful announced the winners of its annual holiday decorating contest on Monday.

Kandace Mead and Bobby Cavazos won first place in the static display portion of the contest for the second year in a row. Their yard at 616 S. First St. is decorated as a gingerbread village that features some recognizable Cove buildings.

