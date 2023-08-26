COURT court graphic

A woman who was shot multiple times by an off-duty Copperas Cove police officer during an alleged road rage incident more than two years ago has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit. However, her lawsuit is on hold pending the ex-officer’s upcoming jury trial.

Eric Anthony Stoneburner, 47, of Temple was indicted by a Coryell County grand jury on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was arrested following an alleged incident on May 23, 2021, that left Lacresha Murray injured. Murray was a Cove resident at the time but now lives in Austin.

