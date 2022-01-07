Construction crews recently began work on the new Taste of Cove Food Truck park in downtown Copperas Cove. The new business posted photos on its Facebook page on Wednesday.
“Stay tuned Copperas Cove, you’ll be enjoying some amazing food at your very own food truck park in no time,” the post said.
The park, which is owned by Tasha Roberts and her husband.
It will have room for eight food trucks, a covered seating area and a restroom that will be handicap accessible.
It is the realization of years of dreaming for Roberts, who also owns Babies N Things in downtown Cove, owns the Sporty Dogg food truck — which will occupy a spot in the park — and also works for the Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at the University of Texas in Austin.
“I was too nervous and scared to sketch it out to try to go forward with it,” Roberts said during the ground-breaking ceremony on Nov. 10. “And just one day, I was like, ‘You know what, I’m just going to try it.’”
The park is located at 105 W. Avenue E in Copperas Cove, next to RNC Construction.
So far, four food trucks have said they will set up shop at the park, according to the Facebook page.
They are Sporty Dogg, Mama Lama Mobile Kitchen, Macco Wings Plus and Smoke Out Mexican Food.
Food truck owners looking for a spot in the park, call 254-542-3521 or email tasteofcove@yahoo.com.
