Nearly two months after being approved by the Copperas Cove City Council, work has begun to repair Constitution Drive, a main thoroughfare in the city near Walmart. Work is expected to be done in January 2024, city officials said last week.
In a unanimous action during the April 4 city council meeting, the city’s elected officials approved the project to be completed by TTG Utilities, Inc. of Gatesville.
The road has been deemed as “failed” since 2020 during a geotechnical survey, according to Public Works Director Scott Osburn.
“Obviously, over three years, it has not gotten better,” Osburn said during the April meeting. “Most people just avoid the stretch of road.”
Reconstruction of the road will take place from East Business Highway 190 to MLK Jr. Drive.
The construction will include a new concrete road surface, officials said.
“The design proposes to reconstruct this segment in concrete versus flex base asphalt,” Osburn said in April. “The purpose behind that (is) really twofold: One relates to the durability of concrete, and the use of this particular segment is heavily traveled by heavy trucks, delivering to Walmart or delivering to various other businesses.”
The project costs $2,354,453, which is being funded by the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation’s committed funds and project savings from other City roadway projects, according to the city.
The EDC has expressed interest in the project because the road “is a primary feed into a significant portion of the existing business hub of the City and the Narrows Business Park,” according to the city.
The project will be completed in three phases.
During Phase 1, Constitution Drive will be closed to thru traffic from East Business 190 to the north side of Best Western’s south entrance. Customers will still have access to the various businesses via Liberty Bell Lane to Independence Drive. Walmart will remain accessible from East Business Highway 190, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and the entrance on Constitution Drive.
Phases 2 and 3 will include the remainder of Constitution Drive, but will be completed in a way as to allow two-way traffic to still flow. Should additional street closures become necessary proper notice will be provided.
