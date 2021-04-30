Repairs to the Dairy Queen on North First Street in Copperas Cove continue after it had been temporarily shut down due to a vehicle striking it Sunday evening.
Around 6:40 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle struck the northwest side of the building, 206 N. First St., causing visible damage.
Chris Tucker, the city’s chief building inspector, ordered the store to close until necessary repairs could be made, city spokesman Kevin Keller said.
The following were what Tucker noted:
- Extensive damage to the structure of the building would make it unsafe to operate out of.
- There are broken water lines in the building which require repair, and a food establishment may not operate w/out running water.
“The Building Dept. will continue to work closely with the business on permits and inspections moving forward, in effort to assist them in getting back up and operational as quickly as possible,” Keller said.
Police spokesman Lt. Kevin Miller said Monday that the accident was still under investigation.
He said the driver was alert and talking with officers at the scene and requested to be taken to the hospital to be checked out. Miller did not specify to which hospital the driver was taken.
As of Monday afternoon, no charges had been filed.
