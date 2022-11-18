Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is a nonprofit organization that works with hundreds of volunteers to prepare and lay wreaths on each veteran’s grave at the Killeen military cemetery for the holidays. Organizers say there is a need and plenty of room for anyone interested in preparing for this annual event.
Volunteers will begin to prepare by going through the some 8,000 wreaths that were used in prior years, sprucing them up and adding a piece of ribbon or glue where needed.
Wreath prep will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive. Families are encouraged to come and lend a hand for this the “biggest community volunteer opportunity,” according to organizers.
The cemetery, at 11463 Texas Highway 195, opened in 2005 after more than a decade of work and planning. It now serves as the honorable resting place for approximately 13,000 veterans and family members.
In support of the tremendous asset, a group of residents has organized the Friends of the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery to support projects at the cemetery beginning with laying a holiday wreath at each grave each year.
Laying holiday wreaths actually began in 2006 when the Wreaths Across America organization sent six wreaths to the local cemetery and every other veterans cemetery in the United States to be laid in honor of each military service branch and POW/MIA. “An individual believed that there should be a wreath laid at each grave and within three days, she had gathered enough wreaths and volunteers to make it happen,” according to the local Wreaths for Vets organization.
Last year, there were about 11,000 graves, and this year there are almost 13,000. With hundreds of new graves at the cemetery each year, more volunteers are always needed.
The Friends of the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery always appreciate monetary donations to purchase wreaths and welcome volunteers to prepare, lay and pick up wreaths.
Volunteers will also be needed to lay the wreaths at the cemetery at 10 a.m. on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 26. Additionally, volunteers will pick up the wreaths after the new year, scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 14, 2023.
The 62nd commanding general of the III Armored Corps and Fort Hood, Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, will speak at the wreath laying ceremony Nov. 26. Bernabe, a decorated leader commands four combat divisions, a sustainment command, a fires brigade, and multiple enabler units comprised of almost 90,000 Soldiers on five military posts across five states.
Bernabe received his commission as an infantry officer and is a graduate from The United States Military Academy at West Point, New York. He has served in a diverse selection of Army and Joint/Combined command and staff positions while stationed in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. These include combat tours in support of both Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.
For those interested in volunteering, please join the group at one of the events. No sign up is necessary.
The Killeen Police Department and the Texas Department of Transportation said that parking on the right-of-way on Texas 195 is not only illegal but also very dangerous. Please park at the Texas A&M-Central Texas campus and use the shuttle buses provided by Killeen ISD.
