Official vote canvassing is not likely to make a difference in deciding the new mayor for Copperas Cove. Voters overwhelmingly selected current Councilman Dan Yancey over write-in candidate Devin Meadows to succeed Bradi Diaz.
According to the unofficial results from Coryell and Lampasas counties combined, Yancey received 1,292 votes (96.1%) to Meadows’ 52 votes (3.9%).
Diaz announced early in the summer that she would not seek reelection.
“I appreciate the confidence that the citizens of Copperas Cove placed in me to be mayor for the next three years,” Yancey said Tuesday evening. “I’m humbled by that and I take that job extremely seriously, and I will do the very best I can for all the citizens of Copperas Cove.”
Yancey, 67, was elected to the City Council in 2015 and has been mayor pro tem for four of his six years in office.
After the death of then-Mayor Frank Seffrood in December 2018, Yancey handled the duties of mayor until Diaz was sworn into office on May 7, 2019.
Yancey is also a senior vice president of commercial lending for First National Bank Texas.
City Council race
Canvassing could, however, play a role in the Place 3 special election, which was to find Yancey’s replacement. The runoff winner will serve until November 2022.
After results came in, it appears that Shawn Alzona and Scott Remalia are headed for a runoff in the three-way race. Only seven votes separated Remalia from third-place finisher William Greg Smith, however.
Alzona finished as the top vote-getter with 734 votes (49.4%), while Remalia had 379 votes (25.5%). Smith, who drew first on the ballot, finished with 372 votes (25.1%).
“It makes me pretty confident for receiving the majority,” Alzona said Tuesday evening. “I’ll just have to get on the grind and get back out there and keep doing what I was doing — being out in the community, being visible.”
Remalia said he was pleased with the result.
“For me being here three years and coming out and putting my name out there and my face out there, and let the voters know what I tried to do, I thought I did OK tonight,” Remalia said. “If I do go to a runoff, I’ll, again, let the voters know how I stand and what I want to do for the city and for them, and hopefully I can flip it around and have it more in my favor.”
Alzona, 45, is a 22-year Army veteran, retiring as a captain and has been working in a leadership role at an area distribution warehouse.
He is a longtime resident of the city and has spent the last few years as a member of the Parks and Recreation Quality of Life Board.
Remalia, 63, retired from Marine Corps in 2001, retired from civil service in 2018 and retired from being a bus driver in 2020 after driving for the Copperas Cove and Killeen school districts.
He has lived in Copperas Cove since 2018. During his time in the military, Remalia was a commander of the Marine Security Guard Detachment and helped develop five-year budget plans with the Future Years Defense Program.
Smith, 48, is a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard. He works as a firefighter/emergency medical technician.
Smith has not run for public office, but he has served as post commander, vice commander and adjutant of American Legion Post 582 in Copperas Cove.
Votes in all races will be canvassed on Wednesday to make the counts official.
