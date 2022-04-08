Three young entrepreneurs based out of Copperas Cove made the most of their time at Oscar’s Market, an inaugural market geared toward children vendors. The three received scholarships totaling $600.
Riley Tomblin, owner of Inspired by Riley, won a $300 scholarship; Za’Corey Banks of How the Cookie Crumbles won a $200 scholarship; and Trayden August, owner of Kaleo’s Curb Appeals, won a $100 scholarship.
Aretha Williams, a youth workforce specialist with the Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, was one of three judges and explained what she and the other judges were looking for.
“We’re looking for originality, one, but also looking to see if they know what they’re doing and if they really are trying to inspire themselves and other people and to see what their plan is after the event going forward,” Williams said.
Also judging the local, young vendors were Les Ledger, a business professor at Central Texas College in Killeen, and Shawn Alzona, a Copperas Cove city councilman.
Along with the scholarships Tomblin and Banks also won vendor spots at the city’s annual Rabbit Fest in May.
“I’m always in the kitchen with my mom,” Banks said of his reasons for starting his cookie business.
Banks, a 9-year-old fourth grader, explained that he has been baking with his mom for five years. He said he plans to continue following his passion for making cookies into the future.
“I like baking, and I want to keep it going,” he said.
Banks also explained that the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Corporation taught him about pricing and how to set prices based on the ingredients he used.
Banks’ business can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HTCCCTX/.
“It’s great, and it’s so exciting to see how well-versed they are in their business and to know that this is not just a one-day thing for some of these,” said Silvia Spires, the president of the Copperas Cove Chamber and Visitors Bureau. “(For) a lot of these kids, these are their passions that they truly, truly made a business out of.”
Hundreds of people stopped by Ogletree Gap in Copperas Cove last Saturday to purchase goods or services offered by the young entrepreneurs.
“These kids have surpassed — I think — their expected sales,” Spires said. “Some of them no longer have any physical products; they are actually only taking pre-orders at the moment.”
Trayden August, a 15-year-old high school sophomore and owner of Kaleo’s Curb Appeal, took the opportunity to network with his fellow entrepreneurs. He offered his painting services to them.
“A lot of them have, like, handwritten signs so they’re kind of big and bulky,” August said. “So I was offering them a slimmer, custom-painted sign. I figured it’ll help them advertise their business as it will also help me advertise my business. So I think it’s a win-win situation.”
August explained he only uses spray paint and none of his work will have any brush strokes.
August’s business can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/kaleoscurbappeal08.
Along with selling their products, the young entrepreneurs were competing for a scholarship as well as a free vendor spot in Rabbit Fest in May.
Businesses and proprietors present at the market Saturday were:
Inspired by Riley — Riley Tomblin
Kaleo’s Curb Appeals — Trayden August
ShayMayzing’s BalloonsRUs — Sharayah Sundwall
A Little of Something — Haylee Shumaker
Fun Flasher — Cassy Poteet
Ben’s Things Galore — Ben Cunningham
How the Cookie Crumbles — Za’Corey Banks
