Beginning early Saturday morning, as many as a dozen young entrepreneurs will be setting up shop at the Ogletree Gap pavilion to unveil their new business ventures at the first-ever Oscar’s Market.
One pre-teen enterpriser registered for the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce’s new Aspiring Professionals program is Riley Tomblin, an 11-year-old fifth grader at Martin Walker Elementary School who founded “Inspired by Riley,” an inspirational jewelry business. She will be offering an assortment of hand-crafted items including necklaces, adjustable bracelets, earrings, and keychains.
The program designed to encourage entrepreneurship among young people ages 6 to 20 was created by Michelle Rocha, a member and past chair for the Cove Chamber board of directors. She named Oscar’s Market after her father.
“When I was younger, my father used to push me and my two older sisters to be entrepreneurs,” Rocha said. “He would get us a booth at the flea market and help us learn to purchase and sell. So I want to be able to do that for the community I work in, as well.
“I turned his name into an acronym, which is Operation Student and Community Advocate Readiness. So far, it’s going great. We’ve had a lot of interest, and we just want to get the word out that this is a kids’ market, so it’s kids coming up with and selling their own products. I’m looking forward to seeing how it all comes out.”
Young business owners have gone through a series of training workshops, where they learned how to create an actual business, including how to draft a formal business plan, how to get their DBAs (doing business as), and applying for sales tax permits.
Last weekend, Rocha and Diane Drussell, assistant director for the Cove Economic Development Corporation, teamed up to lead the kids through final preparations for tomorrow’s big event.
Sylvia Spires, president of the Cove Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, was also on hand for the workshop, along with primary sponsor, Cliff Sanchez of “The Coolest Air” HVAC services. Spires said she is proud of everyone’s efforts to make Oscar’s Market a success.
“What we’re trying to do is just inspire the next generation of crafters and vendors and entrepreneurs,” Spires said. “We understand that not everyone is going to be a doctor, a lawyer ... and the kids who want to pursue a particular passion should have an opportunity to explore that in a lower-pressure environment than, say, Rabbit Fest, where there could be 40,000 people.
“So this is for them to kind of get their feet wet and gain the experience they’re going to need to pull off (participation in) larger festivals in the future. Next year, we hope to expand this to the Salado-Temple-Belton-Heights area.”
Another young entrepreneur set to showcase his business is 15-year-old Copperas Cove High School sophomore Trayden August, owner of “Kaleo’s Curb Appeal,” which offers multiple designs for spray-painting street addresses on curbs in front of homes.
August says he came up with the idea last summer as a way to earn money for his first car and he has already gotten a number of curb-painting jobs.
“I don’t want to work at a fast-food restaurant, or a 9 to 5 job,” he said. “In my eyes, they don’t pay enough for what you do and what you have to put up with. And I want to be different. I don’t want to follow the military route like the rest of my family.
“I’m close to striking a deal with (a local homebuilder), and if I can get that gig, it will bust my business way up. I think this program is a great opportunity to give people new to entrepreneurship a chance to get out there and make money of their own.”
Oscar’s Market will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The public is invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.