Copperas Cove young entrepreneurs Isabella Antoine and Ben Cunningham will be setting up at Rabbit Fest in May, thanks to being judged as having the top two businesses at the second annual Oscar’s Market.

Antoine will set up her Bella’s Beadz, selling homemade jewelry, while Cunningham will set up his Galactic Goodz to sell Star Wars-themed food items and trinkets.

