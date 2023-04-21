Copperas Cove young entrepreneurs Isabella Antoine and Ben Cunningham will be setting up at Rabbit Fest in May, thanks to being judged as having the top two businesses at the second annual Oscar’s Market.
Antoine will set up her Bella’s Beadz, selling homemade jewelry, while Cunningham will set up his Galactic Goodz to sell Star Wars-themed food items and trinkets.
In addition to winning the spots at Rabbit Fest, the two won monetary awards.
As the top young business, Antoine won $300, and Cunningham won $200.
Sol Tanner of Pillbug Arts won a $100 monetary gift.
The event, which was started jointly by the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation and the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce, was created to showcase young entrepreneurs.
“I’ve never heard of anything like that (children’s vendors market) in the area,” said Michelle Rocha-O’Sullivan, a board member for the Chamber. “And you have so many kids that are inspired by their own parents, who are small business owners, and they wanted to be part of the business as well.”
Rocha-O’Sullivan said her parents were also small business owners, which gave her something to aspire to growing up.
One such youngster who unfortunately did not make the top three in the competition was Inara Lewis, owner of Inara’s Wonderland. Lewis’ specialty was homemade key chains, 3D puzzles, games, and house wares made from solidified resin.
Lewis said she has been running the business for a couple of months.
“I saw a video online, and then I tried it and I fell in love with it,” Lewis said of what got her hooked with the business.
With a table full of resin-molded goods, the young entrepreneur said it is a bit of a time-consuming process.
Pouring the resin into the molds is quite easy, but it can take a couple of days for the molds to dry.
Regardless of how long it takes to dry, Lewis’ creations were catching people’s eye.
“It’s been good,” she said. “People have been buying things.”
Lewis’ mother, Jessica, said she is proud of her daughter selling at Oscar’s Market.
“She’s been super interested in starting a business for a couple of years,” her mother said. “She’s always trying to make things to sell, and this is the first kind of thing that’s really worth selling.”
Youth businesses at Saturday’s Oscar’s Market were:
Sweet Spirited Scrunchies
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.