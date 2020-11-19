Jordan Hendrix Jr. and his sister, Haelyn, are always smiling. Somewhat shy until they get to know someone, the pair are playful, full of energy and always ready to help. That made them both perfect contestants for the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program through which titleholders contribute more than 5,000 hours of service to the community annually.
Jordan went on to win the title of Little Mister Five Hills and has volunteered more than 100 hours since being crowned in June. Haelyn was first runner-up in her category.
Both of Jordan’s parents are employed by the U.S. Army, with Jordan’s father being active-duty military personnel. Jordan’s mother, Hana Hendrix, said that their son was very hesitant when they first mentioned the pageant to him.
“It was on the last day of registration when he came up to us and said, ‘I want to do it,’” his mother said. “He has enjoyed every part of the pageant that he has had to opportunity to experience. From dressing up, to meeting new people, to getting in front of the camera.”
Jordan’s father, after which he is named, Jordan Hendrix Sr., was named the 2020 Fort Hood Soldier of the Year, and the family is heavily involved in volunteer service.
“There are many reasons why parents put their children into pageants. But for us, we have two. Our first reason is for him to have fun and we believe that we met that goal. Our second reason is for him to have exposure to and experience different interests in life,” his father said. “We have allowed our son to participate in many different activities so that he can find out on his own what his interests are.
“As his personality continues to develop, we want him to learn that certain things are not gender specific as the world likes to make it. We want him to be comfortable in his own skin. We want him to take pride in any of his endeavors and know that it is okay to be different.
“We also want him to have the same respect for others as they choose their own endeavors. We believe that experience is the best teacher and by participating in this pageant, he has the opportunity to learn essential life lessons at an early age.”
Jordan Jr.’s platform of service during his yearlong reign is Cards Across Oceans. He and Haelyn make and send greeting cards for all occasions to deployed soldiers. His next set of cards will be sent for the Christmas holiday.
