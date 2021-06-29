The eyes of 5-year-old Swayze Gray fly open wide with excitement. He runs at full speed, his brown curls bouncing off his shoulders as he zeros in on a pop tab off an aluminum can.
“I found a pop tab, mom,” Swayze yelled out to his mother, Sara, as he smiled and was proud of this latest achievement.
One would never know that this spunky toddler fought to survive when he was born and is now hard at work to help other families with sick children.
“Swayze chose to collect pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House as his platform of service because Swayze himself was born prematurely and spent his first month of life in the neonatal intensive care unit,” said Sara Gray. “Collecting pop tabs is a simple task that really makes a big difference for families of current NICU patients. It also allows an opportunity to spread awareness, as many people are unfamiliar with the Ronald McDonald House.”
It takes approximately 1,128 pop tabs to weigh one pound. The Ronald McDonald House in Temple works with a local recycling company that purchases the tabs at a price typically between 40 to 50 cents per pound. The program accepts more than just soda pop tabs. The tabs can come from energy drinks, soup cans, or anything with a metallic tab.
“Swayze has already collected hundreds of pop tabs himself and has also enlisted the help of all of his family and friends, local businesses and neighbors in his community,” Sara Gray said. “Swayze even prays for more pop tabs when saying his prayers. He has an eagle eye for pop tabs, using the opportunity to pick up litter and obtain a tab.”
The Ronald McDonald House provides accommodations for families whose children are hospitalized at McLane Children’s Hospital and Scott & White Medical Center. The expense to house one family at Ronald McDonald House Charities is between $100-$140 per night, averaging $2,280 a night when the 19-bedroom house is full. Families are asked to contribute $10 per night, but no family is turned away based on the inability to pay. Pop tabs make up for that shortfall.
Gray said that although her son is healthy today, he still personally benefits from the project.
“Collecting pop tabs has helped Swayze with his self-confidence,” Gray said. “When he sees people with canned drinks, he immediately asks if he can have their pop tabs. Swayze is so excited for every pop tab he obtains, usually resulting in a happy dance and vigorous shake of his collection jug.”
Pop tabs may be turned in to Copperas Cove ISD, 408 S. Main St. or at various locations across the community. Or, to receive a collection container for your home, church, business or organization, email fivehillspageant@gmail.com.
