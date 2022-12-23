There were smiles all around as members of Grace United Methodist Church’s youth group enacted a live nativity scene Sunday evening outside the church building along Avenue F in downtown Copperas Cove.
Youngsters donned various costumes and portrayed Joseph, Mary, the three wise men and angels as the skies darkened on a cool evening. The community saw a return of the church’s live nativity after a two-year absence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and catastrophic damage to the church building during last winter’s brutal freeze.
“We had $100,000 worth of damage during that freeze in February 2021,” said Doreen Vasseur, in her 18th year as youth group director. “The pipes broke; the ceilings fell in. Everything flooded. Water was gushing out of all the doors. And, while the repairs were being done, they found asbestos and all kinds of things in this old building.
“There is a God ... the only thing that wasn’t ruined was the sanctuary.
“We had our grand opening back in March of this year. Now, it’s bigger and better, and we’re starting to get back to normal. We’re starting to do things we haven’t done in the past. We just fed 186 people for Thanksgiving dinner; we gave out 600 backpacks for back-to-school.
“This live nativity is a tradition of over 20 years for this church, except for those two years we had to stop, so we’re very excited to be getting back to normal,” Vasseur said.
Nativity scenes go back nearly 800 years, according to Smithsonian Magazine. St. Francis of Assisi is credited with staging the first nativity scene in the year 1223.
In “The Life of St. Francis of Assisi,” a biography written by Franciscan monk St. Bonaventure, it is said that St. Francis received permission from Pope Honorious III to set up a manger with hay and two live animals (an ox and a donkey) inside a cave in the Italian village of Grecio. Villagers were then invited to view the scene while St. Francis talked about “the babe of Bethlehem.” According to Bonaventure, St. Francis was overcome by emotion and could not say the word, “Jesus.” The popularity of nativity scenes grew from there and spread throughout Europe over the next couple of centuries.
“We don’t know if people actually played Mary and Joseph during Francis’ time, or whether they just imagined those figures’ presence. We do know that later scenes began incorporating dioramas and life actors and the cast of characters gradually expanded beyond Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus, to sometimes include an entire village.
“Nativity buffs will know, however, that the familiar cast of characters relied upon today — the three wise men and the shepherds — is not biblically accurate. Of the New Testament’s four gospels, only Matthew and Luke describe Jesus’ birth. Matthew mentions wise men, while Luke comments on shepherds. But nowhere in the Bible do shepherds and wise men appear together. What’s worse, no one mentions donkeys, oxen, cattle or other farmyard friends in conjunction with Jesus’ birth. But what would a nativity scene be without those staples? Luckily for all the kids cast as King No. 2 or random shepherd, some artistic interpretation is permitted.”
Along with the junior high kids portraying characters in the nativity, high school youngsters from the church were on hand to serve refreshments in the fellowship hall. The role of Mary this year went to seventh grader Julianne Carpenter, with Joseph played by sixth grader Nolan Johnson. Both said just before heading outside to take their places in the makeshift, street-side stable that they were excited.
“It’s nice to put a smile on people’s faces,” Julianne said. “And this is my first time ever being Mary. I’m usually an angel or a star.”
Added Nolan: “Honestly, it’s really exciting. I’ve only ever been animals, so being able to have a big part is pretty exciting for me. And, also, I really think it’s a great opportunity to spread the word of God and everything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.