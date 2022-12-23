There were smiles all around as members of Grace United Methodist Church’s youth group enacted a live nativity scene Sunday evening outside the church building along Avenue F in downtown Copperas Cove.

Youngsters donned various costumes and portrayed Joseph, Mary, the three wise men and angels as the skies darkened on a cool evening. The community saw a return of the church’s live nativity after a two-year absence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and catastrophic damage to the church building during last winter’s brutal freeze.

