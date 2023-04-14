Some of Copperas Cove’s youngest aspiring business owners are ready to display their ideas, creativity and products Saturday at Ogletree Gap Park.
The Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation and the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce have once again teamed up for the second annual Oscar’s Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“I wish I had this resource when I was younger,” said Diane Drussell, the assistant director of the EDC. “I’m super passionate about small business anyway — that’s kind of my thing, just like I’m looking for a location for the Entrepreneur Center so we can start that up again.
“These kids inspire me because they’re so smart.”
Copperas Cove’s EDC has assisted in the event by providing workshops to make sure the young business owners have everything in order.
“I suggested why don’t we do some workshops to make sure these kids have a basic business plan,” Drussell said. “Let’s talk about their DBAs, their sales tax permit and stuff like that, because if they’re going to be operating as a business, they need to be in compliance like any other business.”
This year, the EDC hosted more workshops and classes than it did a year ago, and it appeared to have more participation from the young professionals.
Drussell said she believes around a dozen of vendors are signed up for Saturday’s market.
She said there will be a variety of products offered at the market, including lemonade and many hand-crafted items.
All of the vendors will be competing for a plaque given to the three best businesses. They will be judged on product knowledge, their “elevator pitch” and other aspects of the business.
The top two businesses will be given a spot to sell at Rabbit Fest in May.
Named after one of the chamber board member’s father, Oscar’s Market is also an acronym. It stands for Operation Student and Community Advocate Readiness.
The event began as a program under the Aspiring Professionals of the Chamber, Drussell explained.
Youth vendors will also be given an area to sell during pop-up vendor market days, which Drussell said the EDC is introducing as a quarterly event.
The first will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 13 at the Narrows Technology and Business Park on Charles Tillman Way.
“It’s an effort to help some of these vendors that don’t get out there a lot,” Drussell said of the pop-up markets. “It’s just another avenue to let people get some exposure and sell their wares.”
The pop-up markets are intended to ultimately coincide with Small Business Saturday, which was created in 2010 by American Express to encourage people to shop at small businesses during their holiday shopping. The initiative is on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
After May, the EDC will have a pop-up market in August and again on Nov. 25.
