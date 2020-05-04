As of Monday, Coryell County is reporting 162 positive cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of four since Friday, according to County Roger Miller's office.
Of the total county cases, 30 are active, 15 have recovered and two have died according to Miller's office. Out of the total cases, 115 were Texas Department of Crimina Justice inmates.
Lampasas County Judge Randall Hoyer still reports the county case number at three.
