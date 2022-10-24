Killeen City Council members will consider on Tuesday amending a purchase agreement with Axon Enterprise to buy more stun guns and equip additional police officers.
“The Killeen Police Department has purchased TASER Electronic Control Weapons (ECWs) from Axon Enterprise, Inc. for several years,” according to a city staff report. “Starting in fiscal year 2021-2022, the city entered into a (10-year) purchase agreement with Axon for TASER devices, accessories, instructor training, and virtual reality (VR) training equipment.”
The original purchase plan from 2021 called for annual payments of $170,000 “to outfit almost all officers assigned to uniformed duty positions with this force option, as well as some officers assigned to plain-clothes positions based on case-by-case justification,” the staff report shows. “That original plan would also allow for some devices to be available in the city jail.”
With nine years left in the agreement, the annual payment increases to $235,024.90 for the Taser 7 model.
“During fiscal year 2021-2022, the implementation plan was revised, with a new goal of outfitting all sworn employees at or below the rank of commander with this less-than-lethal force option, as well as all jailers assigned to the city jail,” according to the staff report. “This revised plan would allow all employees who might reasonably need such a tool to have it readily available. It would also simplify accountability of equipment and tracking TASER deployment by employee.”
According to the city, Axon is a member of the TASB BuyBoard purchasing cooperative.
“There are no viable competing products with the TASER and this agreement specifically is only available directly from Axon Enterprise, Inc.”
In the staff report, officials said that the weapons are “essential ... for uniformed police officers employees, including those assigned to the city jail. They allow for a vetted less lethal force option to control and subdue violent subjects and help mitigate the risk of injury both to the subject and department employees.”
The purchase agreement is part of Tuesday’s consent agenda. Unless a council member pulls the item for individual consideration, it will be approved or rejected in an up or down vote by the entire council.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
