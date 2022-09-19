Staff officials on Tuesday will ask the Killeen City Council on Thursday for what to do next on their proposed parkland dedication and development ordinance.
“The framework of the ordinance provides landowners/private developers ... flexibility in determining which option best suits their development needs, subject to established city requirements set out in the ordinance and city policy,” according to city documents. “Staff is seeking direction from council regarding next steps for adoption of the proposed parkland dedication and development ordinance.”
The city hosted stakeholder meetings on Jan. 15, July 8 and July 22 on the ordinance that would “ensure that adequate parkland and related improvements are available to satisfy the increased need created by residential development.”
Council members have several options in the ordinance, including acquiring land that has been developed for parks, developing semi-public parks and trails to be maintained by homeowners associations or paying fees in-lieu of for the city to use on parks in the same “park benefit zone.” A combination of those options could also be used.
Killeen has 26 parks — 10 in District 1, six in District 2, seven in District 3 and three in District 4.
According to data provided by the city, community, neighborhood and special-use parks account for just over 254 acres of parkland in Killeen. By 2030, officials have set a “target” number of park acres at 862.1.
According to documents, the parks and open space master plan adopted on Feb. 8 calls for finalization and adoption of a parkland dedication and development ordinance by the end of the year.
The council workshop on Tuesday is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
