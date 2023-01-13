Councilman Michael Blomquist's statement on Proposition A repeal
The Harker Heights City Council voted on November 22, 2022, to repeal the ordinance eliminating the enforcement of misdemeanor laws relating to marijuana possession. In doing so, we were not taking any position on State marijuana laws. We were simply performing our duties as required by the Texas Constitution and Texas law. The Texas Legislature establishes the law governing marijuana possession. The Texas Legislature also sets the laws requiring police officers to enforce the law. Those with concerns over current laws should take those concerns to the State Legislature. Simply stated, cities in Texas do not have the authority to amend or ignore State law.
Yes, this initiative ordinance passed with 64% of the vote, but Ground Game Texas and other external operatives misled voters that their votes on a local municipal ordinance can set aside State law. This resulted in voters voting in an effort that was entirely null per State law.
A city ordinance cannot override State law. Texas Local Government Code §370.003 says “the governing body of a municipality, the commissioners court of a county, or a sheriff, municipal police department, municipal attorney, county attorney, district attorney, or a criminal district attorney may not adopt a policy under which the entity will not fully enforce laws relating to drugs, including Chapters 481 and 483, Health & Safety Code, and federal law.” This is very clear.
The Constitution of the State of Texas authorizes the creation of home rule cities. However, the same section of the Constitution that authorizes home rule cities also limits the power of home rule cities. That provision says that home rule cities may not adopt any law that is inconsistent with the Constitution of the State or of the general laws enacted by the Legislature. The initiative ordinance was inconsistent with §370.003. It was also inconsistent with State laws that require police officers to enforce the law. The City also believes that it was inconsistent with another provision of the Texas Constitution that prohibits anyone other than the Legislature from setting aside Texas laws.
Texas State law requires that a police officer enforce all State laws. An officer is duty-bound to do so. As the initiative ordinance restricted, or eliminated, the authority of a police officer to enforce State laws, it was inconsistent with State law. In fact, the initiative ordinance stated that a Harker Heights police officer may be disciplined for following State law. Again, this was, and still is, contrary to Texas State law.
Just as I swore an oath 37 years ago to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic and to bear true faith and allegiance to the same; Harker Heights Councilmembers, the Mayor, and our Police Officers all have sworn oaths of office to follow the State Constitution and all the laws of the State of Texas. The vote on November 22, 2022, was our action to follow our oath while ensuring that the Harker Heights Police officers were able to do the same.
Now, Ground Game Texas has worked to submit a petition of citizens attempting to repeal the repeal of Council on November 22, 2022. In the interim, it appears that Bell County will ask the Courts to decide if Prop A is inconsistent with State law a position that is held by the City, Bell County District Attorney and Bell County Attorney. I am confident the Court will rule that it is inconsistent and therefore null. The attempt by Ground Game Texas to repeal the Council's actions on November 22, 2022, would again result in a null ordinance. I vote no.
For those with interest in changing Texas State laws, the Texas Legislature is the appropriate and only forum to seek those changes. We follow all State laws in Harker Heights. We are not an anarchy where we can pick and choose which laws we want to follow.
Our top priority as a City is to always to provide high quality public services for all citizens. We always seek to do this in a manner that is ethical and legal. Our focus remains unwavering on the core services that the City provides daily. We remain ready to serve our citizens and our businesses.
Harker Heights Councilman Place 2
