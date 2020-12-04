Two lab facilitators at Copperas Cove Junior High School have found a way to combine holidays with the science experiments for sixth and seventh graders.
All this week the students have been doing Christmas-themed labs to see how things work.
Sixth grade lab facilitator Chelsie Raysor said the students have enjoyed the themed labs.
“That’s what the kids have told us,” Raysor said Wednesday. “‘Last year we didn’t have this, last year we didn’t have this.’”
In the lab rooms, students broke into groups of three or four. Raysor and her fellow facilitator, Heather Holden, set out 10 different experiments that had a different theme. To receive full credit, students had to complete six of the experiments.
Some of the experiments included making Rudolph’s “nose” by creating a simple electrical circuit with a battery, wires and a red lamp, and learning about insulation by submerging their hand in ice protected by two sandwich bags and two sandwich bags covered in shortening.
The latter was the favorite experiment for seventh graders Billy White III and Micah Smith.
“You have a plastic bag and you put it around to use as blubber, like how the animals in the Arctic use it,” White said. “Then you put your hand in some ice, and you can see what the difference is with just your hand and with insulation.”
Smith had similar reasons for why the experiment was his favorite.
“I got to see just how effective the shortening is at insulation,” Smith said. “And that is a good example of how blubber is a good insulation.”
White said he mostly liked it, because of the hands-on nature. Being that he is a hands-on learner, White said he really likes the labs and how they help enhance his learning.
“It’s better than just hearing it,” White said. “You can actually see from your own experience what to do or what to do if this happens.”
Holden said she and Raysor are in their first year as lab facilitators at Copperas Cove Junior High, but both were fifth grade science teachers at Williams/Ledger Elementary School prior to moving to middle school.
Some of the sixth graders are ones that she and Raysor taught in elementary, Holden explained.
“I think that just their minds are so inquisitive and they want to learn,” Holden said of the middle school students. “They want to figure out things, and they want to be more independent.”
To help the younger students, some eighth graders were hand-selected by eighth grade science teacher Adam Rothas to be mentors to the sixth and seventh graders.
“They came through when we had the labs set up before we set up for sixth and seventh and tested all the stations to help us work out the kinks and see how the answers were, so that when they come in, they can really answer questions,” Raysor said.
For Halloween, Raysor said the facilitators coducted labs geared toward chemical reactions.
Smith said he also liked the Halloween-themed experiements.
“I really enjoyed that one, because first of all, we weren’t stuck doing the same thing during the period, it was a bunch of different things,” Smith said. “Second, it was fun, because the labs were just something that you do for fun.”
