Deborah Sue Parker

Dec 16, 2021

No services for Deborah Sue Parker, 69, of Temple are planned. She died Dec. 4, 2021. She was born Oct. 6, 1952, to Pearl Christine Brock and Anthiony William Parker Sr. in Americus, Georgia. 