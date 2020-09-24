Visitation is Sunday, 9/27/2020 at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen.
Funeral services will be on Monday, 9/28/2020 at 10:30 AM at First Baptist Church of Killeen. Burial will be at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery following the service.
Dr. Charles Harold House
October 10, 1933 - September 17, 2020
Dr. Charles was known for having a good heart, saving countless lives, and giving wise counsel. Charles was born to missionary parents, Harold and Lucille House in Mexico. Growing up in Mexico City he became bilingual. He knew he wanted to be a doctor at a young age. He did high school and college in 3 years each. Started at Southwestern Junior College where he met his wife, and studied premed at Union College in Lincoln, Nebraska. Mary Kathleen Hamilton House and Charles were married on August 29, 1954. He completed his medical studies at Loma Linda, CA. Charles did his internship at Washington Sanitarium Hospital in Riverdale, MD. Malyn Medical Group hired him for 2 years at Tacoma Park M.D., but Charles yearned to be closer to his parents who were still doing missionary work in Mexico.
Charles moved his family to the small Texas town of Beeville, where he opened a private practice. While in Beeville he was instrumental in starting Beeville Memorial Hospital, a church and a school. Since there was insufficient population to support two doctors in Beeville, Charles relocated to Killeen in 1965. Charles and Franklin (his Brother) started House Medical Clinic located on Rancier Avenue. Things were booming when Charles received a notice: drafted by the US army at the age of 35 in 1968, the family which included an expecting wife, and 4 children were moved to Sharpe Army Depot in Stockton, CA. He had many duties, which included Post Surgeon, the only Flight Surgeon for the West Coast and was promoted to Major before he was honorably discharged. Charles and Kay were the parents of 5 girls and one son…and many others who were welcomed into the family. In 1970 he returned to Killeen to continue his practice of medicine. He funded several new businesses in Killeen and started Medical Arts Clinic. Charles was actively involved in recruiting several medical specialists to provide the Killeen area with good medical care.
Charles planned and envisioned Metroplex Hospital, the local Adventist Church and school, Bell Haven Nursing Center, Indian Oaks Nursing Home, and the Rosewood Retirement Center. While Charles was busy doctoring in Killeen he was also funding Mission projects including: Canvasback Missions, Loma Linda Missions, and the Oklahoma Mission Team. Dr. Charles traveled the world doing medical work for free, building schools, churches and giving health talks from 1980- thru 2019. He supported worthy students in education endeavors, and provided musical instruments to budding artists. Charles supported many Adventist institutions throughout the years. Charles lived a full adventurous life with his wife and family, sailing, traveling, and helping heal many along his journey.
Charles dressed for the day, then laid down to take a nap on September 17, when he went to sleep in Jesus. Charles is survived by: wife, Mary Kay House; children: Dr. Janelle House Hollingsworth, Charles House Jr., Dr. Michelle Berry, Melinda Graham, Delisa East, Desiree Garrett; grandchildren: Madison Hampton, Mary, Victoria, Kathleen, Lauren, Lawson Amelia, Clayton, Collin, Alyssa Matthew, Joshua, Zachary Jessica, Alexandra, Andrew; siblings: Dr. Franklin House, Derrill House, Elizabeth Salisbury.
