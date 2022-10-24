Voters weren’t deterred by a little light rain on the first day of early voting as lines were seen extending outside several area polling places in Killeen and Harker Heights on Monday morning. When the doors opened at 8 a.m. in Harker Heights Monday, poll workers said they welcomed in above-average numbers of voters on the first day of early voting.
“There has been a line ever since we opened,” Sally Barron said Monday when asked about voter turnout inside the Harker Heights Recreation Center on Miller’s Crossing.
A phone call to other polling locations in Killeen confirmed the same voter enthusiasm Monday.
A little early morning rain storm wasn’t enough to keep early voters from the polls. As a matter of fact, Dave and Susan Leonard of Killeen said they thought the rain was appropriate.
“We need a little rain to wash away the stink of some of the political rhetoric around here,” Susan Leonard said.
Other voters mentioned they would be glad when this election was over because of all the mud-slinging witnessed during the weeks and days leading up to Nov. 8.
Darryl Ledbetter of Heights agreed.
“Now, I can mute the commercials while watching the game,” Ledbetter said. He and a friend exited the polling place at the same time and encouraged registered voters to get cast their ballots early.
“It doesn’t make sense to wait. If you’re registered, go on and get it done,” Ledbetter said.
Voters at Lions Club Senior Center on Stan Schluleter Loop hurried inside as it began to rain on Monday.
Candidate Stacey Wilson who is vying for a seat in Pct. 2 of Bell County Commissioners Court and candidate Johnathan Hildner the Democratic Candidate for State Representative, District 54 were seen outside the polling location answering questions and chatting with voters.
Carl Darnell of Killeen told the candidates he voted for change and hoped things would get better, like crime and drugs on the streets of Killeen.
“People need to get out and vote if they want to see changes,” Darnell said. “It might not change things overnight, but at least we have a chance.”
Retired military veteran Robert Scott said he didn’t vote for a long time.
“In fact, I hadn’t voted in the Presidential election since 1968,” Scott said. “But, I realized it’s up to us to make a difference.” Scott has been voting in municipal elections for the past three years, now.
“I’m a veteran and I believe all veterans should vote.”
When asked what issue or candidate stood out as a reason to vote, one Harker Heights man, who preferred not to be identified, said, “because I live in a democracy.”
His partner added to that saying, “it’s our responsibility...our God-given right.”
The following polling locations are open for early voting each weekday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 28; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30; Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 through Nov. 4.
Belton - Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave
Killeen - Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive
Killeen - Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev R A Abercrombie Dr.
Killeen - Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, TX 76542
Temple - Temple ISD Administration Bldg, 401 Santa Fe Way
Salado - Salado Church of Christ, 217 North Stagecoach
Harker Heights - Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing
