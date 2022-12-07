Fallen veterans will be honored with wreaths at Killeen City Cemetery

Dec. 17 is National Wreaths Across America Day. The Heart of Texas Bass Anglers will hold its sixth annual wreath laying ceremony at Killeen City Cemetery at 11 a.m. Dec., 17.
About 300 live wreaths will be laid at the graves of fallen veterans, organizers said.
On the same day, 3,100 cemeteries across America will observe the national event. At Arlington National Cemetery, where the event originated, the event begins at noon.
A chaplain will start the Killeen ceremony with a prayer, followed by a version of taps played by Jennifer Fitzgerald. Organizers will recognize the different military branches by placing wreaths on individual easels at the cemetery pavilion, weather pending.
The wreaths were purchased by several organizations including: The Fort Hood Wife’s Spouses Club, The Civil Air Patrol; University Military Alumni, Blue Star Families and the American Heritage Girls, said Terry Sateren, Texas Bass Anglers Club former president.
Sateren, a 79-year-old Vietnam veteran, served in the Army for 20 years before retiring. He said there are a lot of people who volunteer, including adults and children. Arlington Cemetery, Volunteers are welcomed to attend.
