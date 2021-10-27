A fire alarm went off in the choir room of Killeen High School Wednesday morning, officials said.
The high school was evacuated at 8:45 a.m., Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said Wednesday morning.
“The Killeen Fire Department quickly responded and investigated determining there was no smoke or fire,” Maya said. “The all-clear for students to return to the building was given around 8:59 a.m. and parents were informed of both the evacuation and returning to the building.”
