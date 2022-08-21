To the Editor:
Congress is considering age limits on electability to office.
The human brain begins to produce fewer brain cells in the 25 to 28 age period.
Various studies have stated we are at our most productive level in the 40 to 60 age period.
Productivity begins to fall slightly at age 60, declines more so at age 70 and declines significantly at age 80. Obviously, the more aged have more wisdom and experience. But at age 80, it is difficult to carry out actions.
If there is an age limit set for electability at 72, most would be able to serve until age 76. It is certainly the age to retire.
Supreme Court justices should retire at age 80. Other offices, definitely by age 76.
Jasper Hunter
Florence
