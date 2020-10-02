Gary Kent, a two-term veteran of the Copperas Cove City Council, is one of three candidates looking to unseat Councilman Marc Payne for Copperas Cove City Council Place 6 in November. Kent said there is one way to make a vote count. To “vote for what you want” and “vote for what you believe.”
Name: Gary Kent
Age: 56
Occupation: Senior Pastor, Sheriff Deputy
Editor’s Note: Some answers may have been shortened to adhere to the 75 word limit.
What neighborhood do you live in?
My home is in the Colonial Park subdivision in Copperas Cove
What was your upbringing and what brought you to Copperas Cove? What is your education level?
I was born in St. Louis, Mo. I served 24 faithful years in the United States Army where I retired as a First Sergeant with 3 combat tours of service and a retired Chief of Police. I have 4 college degrees and finishing my fifth degree now and I plan on starting my doctoral degree in 2021.
What do you do for a living and how did you get into the field you are in?
I am a senior pastor and a sheriff deputy. It was the Lord that led me in the direction, I’m leading my life.
Have you run for or served in a public office before? What office was it, and what was the outcome of the election? Why did you decide to run for a seat on the Copperas Cove City Council?
I ... won two terms for city council … 2010-2015. At the start of this campaign I said I would spend a lot of time listening to the citizens of Copperas Cove. That’s what I’ve done over the last five years. …
- But listening to ordinary people.
- Listening to their concerns about education.
- Listening to their fears about the health care.
- Listening to their disillusionment with politicians who break their promises and betray their trust.
If elected, what will be your priorities as a council member?
- I will work hard to bring in new and higher paying jobs into Copperas Cove.
- I understand the importance of working together for the betterment of all citizens.
- The investment to give our children the best possible education.
- Clear, costed commitments to protect and improve our city benefit for our seniors
What do you want voters to know about you on a personal level?
I’m married with three adult children and three granddaughters
We have the power to decide on the quality of life we want for. … Voting is our chance to stand up for the issues we care about. … This is our life: take the time to help decide what’s best. … There is only one way to make your vote count. And that is to vote for what you want. To vote for what you believe.
What are your qualifications for this position?
- Two-time Recipient of Officer of the Year award as Chief of Police.
- Central Texas Area Chiefs of Police and Sheriff’s Association (Past Vice-President)
- VFW Post 8577 (Past Senior Vice Commander)
- Texas Police Chiefs Association (member)
- VFW Post 8577 MG (Safety Officer)
- Two Term City Councilman 2010-2015
- Copperas Cove Lion Club (former member)
- Exchange Club (former member)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.