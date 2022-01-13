Anna Freeman of Fort Hood has been named to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s new Driver Training and Traffic Safety Advisory Committee. Freeman works for the United States Army.
The advisory committee will provide input, advice and recommendations to TDLR about driver education and driving safety issues. Freeman will serve as a public member of the committee, according to TDLR.
The committee has nine members who serve six-year staggered terms. Freeman’s term on the committee ends Feb. 1, 2023.
TDLR provides regulatory oversight for a broad range of occupations, businesses, facilities, and equipment in Texas. The agency protects the health and safety of Texans by ensuring they are served by qualified, licensed professionals.
