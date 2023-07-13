WEST POINT, New York — Copperas Cove High School rising senior Samantha Parker spent the past week at The West Point Summer Leaders Experience and graduated the Behavior Sciences and Leadership Workshop with a certificate of excellence from the United States Military Academy at West Point. T… Read moreCove student graduates from West Point summer course
POZNAN, Poland — Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, arrived in Poznan, Poland on July 16, 2020. Read moreTroops arrive in Poland for training exercise
Oct. 7 marks 17 years of war in Afghanistan, making the war against terrorists in that nation the longest combat conflict in U.S. history. Compared to the war in Afghanistan, Vietnam comes the closest to length of combat — troops fighting an enemy and giving their lives for this nation — wit… Read moreAfghanistan: America's longest combat conflict
STUTTGART, Germany — Stuttgart’s Family and MWR warrior adventure quest program and Outdoor Rec have a new vision for cycling in the community. One that could see off-road cycle events make a return to the calendar.
Commented