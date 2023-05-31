The 3rd Cavalry Regiment has a new command team as it prepares for an upcoming Korea rotation, and one made his return to the regiment.
Command Sgt. Maj. Mikeal McInroy once served as the operations sergeant of 3rd Cavalry Regiment.
“I wish you all could have seen the excitement on his face when he learned that he was returning as the reminental command sergeant major,” said Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, commander of 1st Cavalry Division, which has the 3rd Cavalry Regiment under its operational command. “He knows what a magic unit the regiment is.”
McInroy is a native of Fairfax, Oklahoma, and enlisted in the Army in August of 1997.
Col. Jeffrey Barta, the new commander, also returned to Fort Cavazos, where he served as a platoon leader and company executive officer in 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry, 2nd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division.
Barta is a native of Columbus, Ohio. He was commissioned as an armor oficer in the Army in May 1999 from the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at the University of Illinois.
For Barta and McInroy, they hit the ground running.
“Just as the first colonel (of the regiment) had less than a year to ready the Regiment of Mounted Riflemen for an operational deployment, so too does the 80th colonel and the 26th regimental command sergeant major have less than a year before the regiment is called to serve again overseas in the defense of our nation,” Richardson said. “This time next year, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment will have boots on the ground in Korea, assuring our allies and deterring our adversaries on the peninsula. Col. Barta is the right leader at the right time to lead this organization on the strategically critical mission.”
During his remarks, Barta called the crowd’s attention to the formation of seven squadrons on the parade field.
“Uniquely, this is one of a few united (formations) together under the same yellow standards and red and white guidons and the most powerful organization in our Army,” he said. “We live in turbulent times that we haven’t seen in decades. Other regimes threaten our way of life and values enshrined in our Constitution. But just as the predecessors before us, this formation is baptized in fire and blood and come out steel. They’re ready to meet the next challenge.”
During his remarks, Richardson said the regiment is ready to go anywhere because of the training and guidance it received under Col. Kevin Bradley and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Dein, the outgoing team.
“These two war fighters have trained and prepared this outfit for combat,” Richardson said. “They led this regiment through a challenging training regimen that led them into and through a decisive National Training Center rotation where they honed their craft, built the team and came out steel.”
Early in his remarks, Bradley was quick to remind the regiment of their progress under his and Dein’s tutelage.
“Two and a half years ago, on a somber and dreary December day, we passed the colors in the shadow of our memorial — no speeches, no cake — but our words given to us 175 years earlier showed the path forward.” he said. “Brave Rifles, veterans, you have been baptized in fire and blood and come out steel. And out of this consuming fire, we chose to forge a new steel, a better version of this regiment, and committed to being Brave Rifles tough — great teammates who act with moral courage and attack with a lethal attitude.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.