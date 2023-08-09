Monday was Purple Heart Day, celebrated every Aug. 7 annually to honor those who have given their blood or their lives for our nation and the freedoms we enjoy.
Honestly, with the deep divide between the military and civilian populations — considering the majority of the civilian population currently has absolutely no clue what the military does or is even for — it’s doubtful that many outside of the military population even knew about Purple Heart Day and the meaning behind it.
To begin with, the Purple Heart is one of the very first medals to be authorized for all ranks, whether officer or enlisted. According to uso.org, “in the years before 1782, when the Purple Heart’s predecessor, the Badge of Military Merit, was first created, most military awards were only given to officers who had secured grand victories in battle. The Badge of Military Merit, now known as the Purple Heart, was truly a military medal by the people, of the people: it was one of the first awards in military history that could be given to lower-ranking, enlisted soldiers or non-commissioned officers for their outstanding service. Today, U.S. service members of any rank who have been wounded or killed in enemy action are qualified to receive a Purple Heart medal.”
While I myself never received the medal, I know entirely too many of my fellow service members who have. There is a 95-year-old Korean War veteran at my Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Copperas Cove who received his from combat wounds. I not only greatly respect him, but want to be like him when I get to his age.
I know a lot of Vietnam veterans, both from my VFW post and whom I’ve met just doing my job, whose stories of how they received their own Purple Heart Medal make me realize just how much of a bad**s I’m not. Then are the many friends, a lot of whom I served with in combat zones in Iraq, who were unlucky enough to run into improvised explosive devices but were lucky enough to survive.
Then there are my fellow soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. I was public affairs for most of my military career, and I had to write the stories of too many who lost their lives. And too many of them I knew personally, which made it even harder to write.
Each one of them, whether they survived or gave their lives, did something that 99% of the population is unwilling to do: They shed their blood for our nation, our freedom, and for us. That is what the Purple Heart Medal represents, and all Americans should know and respect that.
While Purple Heart Day is the day we honor those who have shed their blood for us, it is unfortunately not a well-known day, such as Veterans Day or Memorial Day. But it is still an important day.
Thank you, to all who bear this medal. Your sacrifices are not forgotten.
