When the penny drive to purchase new books exceeded expectation, the elementary school on Fort Cavazos shared its bounty with another school on the military installation.
On May 23, two days before the last day of school, Venable Village Elementary School fifth-grade student council members delivered books to Montague Village Elementary School.
A delegation of Montague Village student council members joined the fun, helping their benefactors distribute books to every class in the school.
A couple of Venable Village fifth-graders read a book called “All You Need is Love” to kindergarten students before handing out the books to the younger students.
Venable Village students raised more than $900 during a one-month effort earlier in the year and a group called the Leader Readers Network pitched in the remaining funds to purchase a book for every student at the school and another school.
“We’re giving kids something cool to enjoy over the summer,” said Venable Village Student Council President Ashlyn Corona.
She said her school conducted a Pennies for Literacy fundraiser using jugs for each class to collect change to purchase books.
“We got close to $1,000,” she said. “It worked out good.”
The fifth-grader heading to sixth grade said it’s important to read because you gain knowledge that prepares you to learn in school.
“We were shocked,” said Montague Village Counselor Heather Hamilton, student council sponsor at the school.
“They did a collection for us. They wanted to bless us. They could have kept it all to themselves. It was very generous,” she said.
Venable Village Librarian Leslie Rowe brought the students from Venable Village. She is part of the Leaders Readers Network that works to put books in the hands of children.
“It’s about reading,” she said. “We are spreading the love of reading and putting books in the hands of students. We know that the summer slide is coming.”
She said giving books to young students to build their own personal library can have a powerful effect, allowing themto read and re-read them, Rowe explained.
“My favorite part,” said Hamilton, “was seeing kindergarteners hug their books.”
