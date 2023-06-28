WEST POINT, New York — Copperas Cove High School rising senior Samantha Parker spent the past week at The West Point Summer Leaders Experience and graduated the Behavior Sciences and Leadership Workshop with a certificate of excellence from the United States Military Academy at West Point. The SLE is a week-long course for those interested in applying to attend West Point to experience the academic, military and social life of the academy. The course is led by current cadets who work with attendees to reveal character traits of leadership, teamwork, athleticism and academic potential required to attend the elite military university. Parker plans to apply in the Fall of 2023 to attend West Point upon graduation from Copperas Cove High School. Parker is currently ranked with the highest grade point average in the CCHS Class of 2024. She is also president of the CCHS Student Council and is a state award winner in fine arts. Parker also works part time at a local restaurant.
Cove student graduates from West Point summer course
- By Wendy Sledd Special to the Herald
